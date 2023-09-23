Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Many Navi Mumbai Households Observe Festival The Eco-Friendly Way | FPJ

The 10-day Ganeshotsav is underway and a large number of households have installed Ganesh idols in their homes. This year, the state government appealed to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly way. Government agencies are taking a number of measures from encouraging people to install idols made of soil and clay to immersing them in artificial ponds to save water bodies.

The state government appeal received an overwhelming response from citizens. A good majority of households installed Ganesh idols made of soil, sadu and clay. They also ensured that they did not use thermocol for decoration.

Eco-Friendly Ganesha

A resident of Sai Aura Housing Society in Ulwe has observed five days of Ganpati festival and has ensured that every material he has been using can be used the next year also.

“We have noticed one of the most significant shifts in recent years has been the move away from Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols to clay and sadu. They are biodegradable and do not harm marine systems,” said Deepak Sharma, Secretary of Sai Aura Housing Society, who installed eco-friendly Ganesh idols. He added that the state government has also appealed to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner.

“Apart from the idol, we used natural floral decoration, upcycled and recycled decoration, eco-friendly Rangoli, and energy-efficient lighting,” said Sharma.

Similarly, a resident of Nerul made the idol at home. “My daughter tried her hands in making the idol with paper. It is not as good looking as other idols, but it will certainly save the environment,” said Akshara S, who made the idol.

