Mumbai: Powerloom unit gutted in Bhiwandi

Thane: A major fire broke out at a power­loom unit in Bhiwandi on Friday afternoon. Yarns and raw mate­rials worth laks of rupees were gutted. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The incident took place at a power­loom unit in Khoka compound of Bhiwandi’s Shanti Nagar area. A Bhiwandi fire station official said, “We received a call at 2.30 pm inform­ing of the fire.

We rushed to the spot along with three fire tenders and two water tankers.” The flames were brought under cont­rol within three hours. No worker was there at the time, as Friday was a holiday. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the Fire official said.