Mumbai: Powerloom unit gutted in Bhiwandi

Thane: A major fire broke out at a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi on Friday afternoon. Yarns and raw materials worth laks of rupees were gutted. No casualties or injuries were reported.
The incident took place at a powerloom unit in Khoka compound of Bhiwandi’s Shanti Nagar area. A Bhiwandi fire station official said, “We received a call at 2.30 pm informing of the fire.
We rushed to the spot along with three fire tenders and two water tankers.” The flames were brought under control within three hours. No worker was there at the time, as Friday was a holiday. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the Fire official said.
