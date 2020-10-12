Mumbai Power Outage: Here is why you should switch off all your electrical appliances before supply is restored

Large parts of Mumbai reported major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure."

Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 1005 hours, Western Railways said.

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.

As efforts were on to restore the supply at the earliest, there is one advice tou should all follow to avoid damage to your appliances as the power gets restored.'

As one Twitter user suggested, power may come back with a surge due to the Power Grid failure.

"Do switch off all your major electrical appliances. Power may come with a surge due to the Power Grid failure. There may be imbalance/fluctuation initially," the user said.