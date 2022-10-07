Mumbai: Power outage in some parts of Masjid and Dongri; electricity restored nearly after 6 hours

On Friday, some parts of Masjid and Dongari areas in Mumbai suffered power outage for around six hours due to a fault in local switchgear which was damaged due to rain.

According to Manoj Varade, spokesperson of the BEST, the supply was restored by 8.30 pm. The message of power cut was received at 2.30. pm and since then technical staff was trying to find the fault and restore the supply. Due to the issue, electricity consumers of two substations were affected.

Switchgear is a wide variety of switching devices that fulfill a common need like controlling, protecting, and isolating power systems. It also includes devices to regulate and meter a power system.

Asked about the number of consumers affected, officials said, it cannot be counted yet as the priority was to restore the supply and the same was done successfully by BEST technical team.

Read Also Maharashtra: MSRTC to introduce electric AC buses on Pune route