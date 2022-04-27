Mumbai: Power outage hits BMC's water supply

A major glitch in the state electricity distribution centre at Padgha, Thane district, led to blackouts in several areas of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan, Dombivli, Palghar, Vasai-Virar, Ambarnath, Kulgaon, Badlapur and other areas on Tuesday.

The power outage also hit the BMC’s water supply. Because of the electricity failure, around 25 pumps had to be shut, and hence, civic hydraulic department employees couldn’t lift water from Bhatsa lake.

Because of the power failure at Pise Panjrapole, water supply was affected – 60 per cent of supply was affected in eastern suburbs and 75 per cent in western suburbs. Deputy Hydraulic Engineer Sanjay Arte said, “The water cut was for almost five hours. We have around 25 big pumps that lift water. For lack of electricity, we couldn’t lift water from Bhatsa lake. After power was restored, we slowly started the pumps. Each pump takes around 20 minutes to fully start and therefore, water supply was affected.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 08:39 AM IST