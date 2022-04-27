Mumbai: During monsoon, check BMC app before you head out

The BMC is all set to include a new feature in its disaster management mobile app to inform citizens about the number of dilapidated buildings and landslide-prone areas en route. During monsoon, many areas get water-logged and roads are shut to traffic owing to landslide risks. The app will give this information to people before they head out.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We are trying to avoid situations of flooding. Pre-monsoon works like desilting and cleaning of small nullahs have already been undertaken, but sometimes heavy rainfall can put a plug on plans.” He said the new feature on the app will also give information on the rainfall in the last few hours in different areas, and flood-like situations, besides landslides and dilapidated buildings. Civic officials said the app is in the final stages and the presentation will be made at the end of the week.

Last year, 29 people died because of landslides in Vikhroli and Chembur areas. The city has 290 landslide-prone areas and 337 dilapidated buildings.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 06:59 AM IST