Mumbai: Post covid complications need close obsrevation, says covid-19 taskforce

Post covid complications need close obsrevation, says covid-19 taskforce | Photo: Representative Image

The Covid-19 taskforce has concluded that post-Covid-19 complications continue to be the major problem for those who have "successfully" recovered from Covid-19 and Omicron. The patients are reported to have faced major health problems such as necrosis, heart-related issues in young patients, hip replacement, and many others.

A study published in the journal Lung India last year warns of a parallel epidemic of post-COVID syndrome, or long COVID, emerging in the country. Taskforce members said there is a need to handle long-term COVID and post-COVID complications as there are many COVID-recovered people who are facing this problem.



The President of the Maharashtra Covid-19 Task Force, Dr Sanjay Oak, said there is no doubt that the cases related to post-COVID complications have increased drastically. Moreover, there has been an alarming increase in deaths at a young age, which is a matter of concern.

Oak said, "As a private and public sector, we are not doing enough to handle post-COVID complications. Many cardiac deaths have been reported amongst the young, but we cannot link this to COVID infections or vaccines. I have never seen so many hip replacements or joint surgeries and many are oxygen dependent, which needs to be adhered to as a priority. "



Dr. Rahul Pandit, a member of the Maharashtra Covid-19 Taskforce, also mentioned that post-Covid complications such as fatigue, chronic fatigue syndrome, varicella-zoster infection, and psoriasis are becoming more common. Moreover, there is a need to understand that if a person is suffering from COVID-19 and succumbs to a heart attack, it does not necessarily mean that the attack was linked to the novel virus.

The doctor said, "I have come across many such cases where recovered COVID patients have experienced immunity loss, making them vulnerable to future diseases more than ever. Hence, it’s important that people reach out to doctors and get a medical checkup done, instead of waiting for the symptoms to disappear on their own."



Dr Pandit further said that patients with underlying chronic illnesses like COPD, asthma, chronic liver, and kidney disease may have flare-ups in their conditions. Some of them may get fatigued and have myalgia for a prolonged period.

Back pain is seen in quite a few patients, which may be linked with underlying vitamin-D deficiency and osteoporosis. "It is pretty early to make any judgement yet regarding long-term complications after recovery from omicron.

Most of them are after observations by the clinicians for a short duration. Further detailed studies are required to assess new complications and pathological mechanisms of their causes," he said.



POST COVID Complications

Abnormal heart rate

Chronic fatigue

Persistent diarrhoea

Rapid weight loss and digestive issues

Mild to severe inflammation in the brain

Nausea,

appetite, taste, and smell loss

Reduced exercise tolerance

Disturbed sleep patterns

Muscle weakness

There are neuropsychiatric implications like depression, insomnia.