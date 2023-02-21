Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor with AQI 215, mercury at 20.6°C; IMD's heatwave alert for parts of Maharashtra | File

Mumbai: The city has been seeing hotter days with maximum temperature inching closer to 38 degree Celcius on Saturday. The Humidity levels of the city has also dropped significantly. The India Meterological Department has also issued heatwave alert for next 48 hours in parts of Maharashtra.

Amidst the increase in temperature, the AQI has consistently remained either 'poor' or 'very poor'.

On Tuesday morning, the city's temperature stood at 20.6°C while the humidity was 80%.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI stood at 215 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 215 and 151 units, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Experts of AQI.in told FPJ that the air quality is likely to remain 'poor' in the upcoming days despite a rise in temperature.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 19°C, respectively.

The IMD has also issued a heatwave alert for parts of Maharashtra, Konkan region for the next 48 hours. KS Hosalikar, an IMD official, stated that temperature is likely to go above 37 degrees Celsius in Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 189 AQI Moderate

Worli: 179 AQI Moderate

Sion: 200 AQI Moderate

Deonar: 328 AQI Very Poor

Thane: 313 AQI Very Poor

Navi Mumbai: 316 AQI Very Poor

