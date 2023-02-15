Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor, AQI at 228; mercury at 21°C | file

Mumbai is getting hotter day by day, however, the city's air quality is yet to take a turn for the better.

The city's highest day temperature for the season was 37.3 degrees Celsius on Monday. This was nearly six degrees higher than normal. On Monday, both day and night temperatures were above normal.

On Wednesday, the city's temperature stood at 21 degrees celsius while the humidity was 62%.

The experts had earlier said that the transition from winter to summer has already begun but they did not rule out the possibility of Mumbai's temperature dropping with change in weather systems

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI stood at 228 as of 10 PM today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 228 and 147 units, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C & 21°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 190 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 200 AQI Poor

Worli: 117 AQI Moderate

Sion: 199 AQI Moderate

Bhandup: 221 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 249 AQI Poor

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)