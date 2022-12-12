Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air 'poor' with AQI at 245; temperature at 24.2°C | FPJ

Mumbai's tryst with with 'poor' air quality seems never-ending as the city on Monday saw an air quality index of 245 at 9 am despite the AQI in several areas was in 'moderate' category.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 97 and 159 respectively.

The city last week surpassed national capital Delhi at least twice with AQI hovering over 300. The poor air in the city was attributed to stagnant winds and dropping mercury by experts at System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai may get respite from the worsening AQI if the city sees unseasonal showers as the India Meterological Department has predicted.

The IMD has indicated cloudy skies with the possibility of thundershowers and light rain on Monday and Tuesday. This is an unseasonal rainfall due to a cyclone over the coast of Tamil Nadu.

The temperature of the city is 24.2°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 63% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 146 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 260 AQI Poor

Worli: 102 AQI Moderate

Sion: 168 AQI Moderate

Thane: 140 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 169 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'poor' with an AQI of 204. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 82. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 165 while Kolkata stood at 299 at severe. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 166 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 132. Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 301 today.