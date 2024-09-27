 Mumbai: Police Summon Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik Over Corruption Allegations In Shivaji Statue Collapse
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Police Summon Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik Over Corruption Allegations In Shivaji Statue Collapse

Mumbai: Police Summon Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik Over Corruption Allegations In Shivaji Statue Collapse

After the statue fell, Naik held a press conference alleging that corruption had occurred during its construction. In the notice, the police stated that Naik should assist them in gathering evidence related to his allegations.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 07:15 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik | Facebook

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik has received a notice from the police over his allegations of corruption related to the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue.

After the statue fell, Naik held a press conference alleging that corruption had occurred during its construction. In the notice, the police stated that Naik should assist them in gathering evidence related to his allegations.

Naik remarked, “In sensitive matters, it is crucial for the police to provide information concerning the accused. From the beginning, there have been allegations of corruption in the statue's construction, and those allegations persist today. As we expose details of this corruption, the police are issuing us notices.”

Former MP Nilesh Rane has criticised the police inquiry involving Vaibhav Naik. Rane questioned why Naik's name was associated with the Shivaji Maharaj statue incident, calling it disgraceful and asking what circumstances led to suspicion being cast on Naik.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹170 Cr Assets Linked To Ex-Mandhana Industries Chief in ₹975 Crore Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹170 Cr Assets Linked To Ex-Mandhana Industries Chief in ₹975 Crore Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai: Police Summon Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik Over Corruption Allegations In Shivaji Statue Collapse
Mumbai: Police Summon Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik Over Corruption Allegations In Shivaji Statue Collapse
Maharashtra Govt Invites Public Suggestions For Renaming 418 ITIs; Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Highlights Skill Development Initiatives
Maharashtra Govt Invites Public Suggestions For Renaming 418 ITIs; Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Highlights Skill Development Initiatives
Mumbai: Police Registers FIR Against Fraudster Posing As UK Officer To Extort ₹60,000 From Dahisar Couple
Mumbai: Police Registers FIR Against Fraudster Posing As UK Officer To Extort ₹60,000 From Dahisar Couple

A government committee investigating the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Malwan has uncovered significant structural issues that contributed to the incident. According to the 16-page report submitted on Wednesday, internal corrosion, along with welding defects and a weak frame, were identified as the main reasons for the collapse of the 33-foot-tall statue.

The report highlighted that the statue’s frame was not designed to support the immense weight, causing it to fail under stress. The corrosion within the structure further weakened it, ultimately leading to the fall.

In response to the collapse, the state government formed two committees: One to determine the reasons behind the incident and another, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Manisha Mhaiskar, to supervise the construction of a new statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On Tuesday, the public works department (PWD) issued a tender for the new statue, which will cost Rs20 crore. The new statue, nearly twice the size of the original, will require the construction company to guarantee its durability for at least 100 years. The committee has emphasised that the statue’s frame must be designed to properly support its weight to prevent future issues.

Read Also
VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik Ransacks PWD Office Hours After Chhatrapati Shivaji...
article-image

Aaditya Thackeray has stated that an investigation will be conducted into the corruption related to the statue that occurred during the MVA government's tenure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹170 Cr Assets Linked To Ex-Mandhana Industries Chief in ₹975 Crore Bank...

Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹170 Cr Assets Linked To Ex-Mandhana Industries Chief in ₹975 Crore Bank...

Mumbai: Police Summon Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik Over Corruption Allegations In Shivaji Statue...

Mumbai: Police Summon Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik Over Corruption Allegations In Shivaji Statue...

Maharashtra Govt Invites Public Suggestions For Renaming 418 ITIs; Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha...

Maharashtra Govt Invites Public Suggestions For Renaming 418 ITIs; Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha...

Mumbai: Police Registers FIR Against Fraudster Posing As UK Officer To Extort ₹60,000 From Dahisar...

Mumbai: Police Registers FIR Against Fraudster Posing As UK Officer To Extort ₹60,000 From Dahisar...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Accused Akshay Shinde's Body Among 35 In Kalwa Morgue Amid Burial Site...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Accused Akshay Shinde's Body Among 35 In Kalwa Morgue Amid Burial Site...