Mumbai: Police Summon Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik Over Corruption Allegations In Shivaji Statue Collapse

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik | Facebook

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik has received a notice from the police over his allegations of corruption related to the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue.

After the statue fell, Naik held a press conference alleging that corruption had occurred during its construction. In the notice, the police stated that Naik should assist them in gathering evidence related to his allegations.

Naik remarked, “In sensitive matters, it is crucial for the police to provide information concerning the accused. From the beginning, there have been allegations of corruption in the statue's construction, and those allegations persist today. As we expose details of this corruption, the police are issuing us notices.”

Former MP Nilesh Rane has criticised the police inquiry involving Vaibhav Naik. Rane questioned why Naik's name was associated with the Shivaji Maharaj statue incident, calling it disgraceful and asking what circumstances led to suspicion being cast on Naik.

A government committee investigating the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Malwan has uncovered significant structural issues that contributed to the incident. According to the 16-page report submitted on Wednesday, internal corrosion, along with welding defects and a weak frame, were identified as the main reasons for the collapse of the 33-foot-tall statue.

The report highlighted that the statue’s frame was not designed to support the immense weight, causing it to fail under stress. The corrosion within the structure further weakened it, ultimately leading to the fall.

In response to the collapse, the state government formed two committees: One to determine the reasons behind the incident and another, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Manisha Mhaiskar, to supervise the construction of a new statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On Tuesday, the public works department (PWD) issued a tender for the new statue, which will cost Rs20 crore. The new statue, nearly twice the size of the original, will require the construction company to guarantee its durability for at least 100 years. The committee has emphasised that the statue’s frame must be designed to properly support its weight to prevent future issues.

Aaditya Thackeray has stated that an investigation will be conducted into the corruption related to the statue that occurred during the MVA government's tenure.