 VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik Ransacks PDW Office Hours After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Collapsed In Sindhudurg
Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Vaibhav Naik ransacked PWD office. File image of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik garlanding a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | X

Mumbai, August 26: Hours after the 35-feet Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapsed in Sindhudurg district on Monday (August 26), Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Kudal constituency, Vaibhav Naik, reached the PWD office in Malvan and ransacked the office to protest against the incident.

The statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed around 1 pm on Monday (August 26) at the Rajkot Fort in Malvan.

In the video, it can be seen that Vaibhav Naik walks into the PWD office with a baseball bat like object in his hand. He first smashes the glass of the main door of the office.

Later, he enters inside the office and smashes the desks kept there. Nobody is present in the office when Naik barged inside, shows the video.

A video of the incident was shared by Saamana on social media. Saamana is the official mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Maharashtra: 35-Ft Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Installed Last Year Collapses In...
article-image

The statue was installed only in December last year. The statue collapsed after close to nine months it was inaugurated with great funfare in an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on December 4, on the occasion of Navy Day.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Maharashtra targetted the Eknath Shinde goverment over the issue. Allegations are made that the statue was hastily inaugurated and questions raised over the quality of the statue.

