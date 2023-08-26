 Mumbai: Police Rescue Kidnapped 5-Year-Old Within 48 Hours, One Held
Pawar was residing with the family and made an excuse of illness one day to not go to work. He then took the child for candy and didn’t return

Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Representative Image

A five-year-old girl kidnapped by her father’s friend on August 23 was located by the Juhu police on Friday. The child was abducted by one Ajit Pawar from her parents’ home in Vile Parle West. Pawar was residing with the family and made an excuse of illness one day to not go to work. He then took the child for candy and didn’t return. The police formed six search teams to comb across Sat Rasta in Dharavi, Turbhe, Vile Parle West, Chichpokli, Andheri and Nehru Nagar. The teams examined CCTV footage and gathered call records of the accused. The child was located in Jogeshwari West within 48 hours and the accused was arrested.

