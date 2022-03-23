Mumbai Police recruitment scam: Another case registered

The Bhoiwada police investigating scam involving dummy candidates appearing from Mumbai police recruitement drive have registered another offence on Tuesday, taking the total number of offences registered in the scam to 10. So far the police have arrested over 12 candidates and their dummies including an instructer of a training Institute.

In the latest offence, the police have arrested one Sopan Shelar, 26 a resident of Aurangabad. Shelar who cleared both written and ground test was called for medical examination on Monday. During scrutiny the police found discrepancies in his signature as well as photograph provided by him at various stages of recruitments.

To avoid malpractices video graphy of written test as well as ground test were conduced but police did not found Shelar in the recorded video. During questioning Shelar confessed that written test was given by his friend Dyaneshwar Govalkonda a resident of Junnar in Pune.

Shelar was later handed over to Bhoiwada police which arrested him on charges of impersonation, cheating, forgery along with criminal conspiracy and his friend who appeared for the exam was also made an accused. Senior inspector Jitendra Pawar has confirmed the arrest.

Earlier the Bhoiwada police arrested Ganesh Pawar, 25 instructor of training Institute in Beed which he used to ran with one Ravi Shelke who died in December last year's.

According to the police, those candidates who score 40-42 in the written test out of 50 and unsure of scoring good in ground test used his services for which they would be charged upto ₹3 lakh. Pawar who allegedly appeared for four candidates scored 49 of 50, said police.

Recruitement drive for 1076 post of constables for Mumbai police were began in November. Over 1.09 candidates were appeared for written test off them top 10,760 candidates were called for ground test. After the final list of 1076 candidates was declared in January, a special team was formed which scrutinised all the selected candidates.

All the accused candidates and theirs dummies are mostly hailed from Jalna, Beed, Aurangabad and Kolhapur district, said police.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:51 PM IST