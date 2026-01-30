 Mumbai Police Recover Forceps In NM College Professor Murder Case
Borivali railway police recovered the pair of forceps used by Omkar Shinde to stab Narsee Monjee College lecturer Alok Kumar Singh on January 24 after a dispute on a crowded local train at Malad. CCTV footage and eyewitnesses confirm the weapon was thrown near Malad station. Shinde will be produced before the Borivali metropolitan magistrate today.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 01:22 AM IST
Mumbai Police Recover Forceps In NM College Professor Murder Case | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Borivali railway police have recovered a pair of forceps, which was used by Omkar Shinde to stab Alok Kumar Singh, a Narsee Monjee College lecturer, on January 24 following an argument, while alighting from a crowded local train at Malad.

Shinde, 27, had initially attempted to mislead the police by not revealing where he had thrown the forceps. Datta Khuperkar, senior police inspector, said, “We recovered the weapon from outside the Malad station on the eastern side. He threw the weapon, while running across the FOB. We have CCTV footage showing Shinde throwing the weapon, forceps and eyewitnesses, which, we believe, are sufficient for conviction.”

An officer said that the accused initially believed that Singh, 33, had only been injured and not died, which is why he did not flee from his residence. As per Shinde, he “thought to teach a lesson to the victim for slapping him in front of women”. However, the police said that eyewitnesses have not corroborated Shinde’s claim that he was slapped.

The accused will be produced before the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Borivali today.

