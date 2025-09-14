Mumbai Police Issue Notice To Shiv Sena’s Anand Dubey After Viral TV-Smashing Protest Against India-Pakistan Match

The Samtanagar Police in Mumbai have issued a preventive action notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey after a viral video showed him threatening to smash television sets of anyone broadcasting the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match. Police cited possible breach of peace and ordered Dubey to refrain from making threats, maintain calm in neighbourhoods, and cooperate with authorities. He has been warned of strict legal action if he fails to comply.

Samtanagar Police issued a preventive action notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey for allegedly threatening to smash TV sets of those watching the India-Pakistan match. Police cited breach of peace and directed him to refrain from threats, maintain neighborhood… pic.twitter.com/yVgiE20TQ9 — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2025

Street Protests Turn Dramatic

The action comes after the Shiv Sena (UBT) staged dramatic protests across Maharashtra on Sunday, calling the cricket fixture an “insult to the nation’s sentiment” following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Chanting slogans such as “Cricket se humko bair nahi, Pakistan teri khair nahi” and “Bharat Mata ki jai,” Sena workers were seen stomping on broken TV sets. The highlight was Dubey smashing a screen himself and declaring it a message against the telecast of the game.

Dubey’s Defiant Message

In the viral clip, Dubey said, “We do not want to watch this match. We want its telecast to be banned. Pakistan is a terrorist state, boycott it. This is a message to the BCCI and ICC that no one can play with the emotions of 140 crore Indians.”

He went further, urging Indian cricketers to withdraw, saying, “If you are true patriots, boycott the match even at the last moment. Take a charter plane back to India, we will welcome you on our shoulders. But if you play, we will boycott you because nothing is bigger than the nation.”

Political Reactions

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray backed the protests, accusing the BCCI of putting revenue before national interest. Opposition leaders from Congress and NCP also criticised the government, calling the match a diplomatic failure.

Maharashtra minister and cricket administrator Ashish Shelar defended India’s participation, stating that while bilateral ties with Pakistan remain frozen, international tournaments cannot be dictated by politics alone.

