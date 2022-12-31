Mumbai police gear up for a safe New Year’s Eve

Barricades and partition put up at Gateway of India ahead of New Years eve | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: With New Year 2023 just a few hours away, the city’s police have notified the citizens regarding the tight security and stringent checks which will be done on Saturday.

The Mumbai police along with the traffic police have deployed over 11,000 personnel and will be checking for drugs and illegal items and will be making sure that the necessary discipline is maintained during the celebration.

While the Government Railway Police (GRP) will be deploying more than 6,000 personnel for security on all three railway lines (Central, Western and Harbour) throughout New Year’s night and have informed citizens to be careful of thefts and robbery on the train. They will be deploying GRP personnel for the safety of women in every ladies' compartment between 11 pm to 6 am on Saturday.

Request public's cooperation: Mumbai police commissioner

“Each personnel of the Mumbai police will not be celebrating New Year, instead we will be at the service of the citizens of Mumbai to make sure the celebrations are carried out smoothly. We request the co-operation of the public for the same,” said Vivek Phansalkar, Mumbai Police Commissioner.

According to the Mumbai police, 25 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)s, 7 Additional Commissioners, 1,500 officers, around 10,000 police personnel, 46 SRPF platoons and 15 QRT teams will be deployed in view of the New Year celebrations on December 31.

In an official statement, Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai said, “Navi Mumbai Police's security arrangements are going to be stringent for the New Year Eve celebrations. Around 3,000-3,500, police personnel and officers will be deployed on the roads. The citizens can have celebrations to welcome the New Year but they must do so in a safe manner."

