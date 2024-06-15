 Mumbai Police Constable Dies By Suicide At Sion Residence Over Dispute With Wife
A suicide note was also recovered the spot in which Salunkhe purportedly spoke about the issues with his wife, officials said.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Constable Dies By Suicide At Sion Residence Over Dispute With Wife | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 38-year-old police constable, posted at Shahu Nagar Police Station in Maharashtra's Mumbai, died by suicide over issues with his wife, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, Constable Vijay Salunkhe had been on leave since May 30 due to health issues. On Friday evening, he was found hanging at his residence in the Pratiksha Nagar locality of the Sion area.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem

Following information, a team of police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. A suicide note was also recovered the spot in which Salunkhe purportedly spoke about the issues with his wife, officials said.

Wadala Truck Terminal Police have recorded the matter and were further looking into it.

More details are awaited.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

