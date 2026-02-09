Mumbai: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Fadnavis Among Leaders Who Extend Birthday Wishes to Maharashtra DY CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | X | Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: On the birthday of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, several top political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend their greetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Shinde’s efforts towards Maharashtra’s development and invoked the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

“Birthday wishes to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji. He is working tirelessly towards furthering Maharashtra’s development and realising the dreams of Pujya Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe. Praying for his long life and good health.” The PM said in the tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Shinde’s work in the direction of the state’s development and public welfare.

The Union Home Minister wrote, “Heartiest birthday wishes to the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. You are continuously carrying out commendable work in the direction of the state's development and public welfare. May Ganpati Bappa bless you with excellent health and long life.”

महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री @mieknathshinde जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conveyed his greetings and wished the deputy chief minister a long and healthy life.

“Heartiest birthday greetings to Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde ji! Wishing you a long life and good health!”

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiran Rijiju described Shinde as a simple leader committed to ideology while extending his wishes.

“A warm greeting to Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde ji. A man of simplicity who is totally committed to ideology. Wishing him good health, long life & continued success in advancing Maharashtra’s development.”

Shiv Sena leader Shaina Chudasama Munot also extended her wishes, calling him a popular and dutiful leader.

“Popular, dutiful Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Shiv Sena chief leader Hon. Shri. Eknathji Shinde Saheb, heartfelt birthday wishes to you. May you be blessed with excellent health and a long life. This is my sincere wish.”

Several other leaders and party workers also took to social media to greet the deputy chief minister, with congratulatory messages pouring in throughout the day.

