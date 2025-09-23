Mumbai Police Commissioner Promises 500 Sq Ft Homes For Personnel, Better Education & Sports Facilities for Their Children

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti | IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti has assured that efforts are underway to resolve the long-standing housing issues faced by the city’s police force. He announced that plans are being developed to provide 500-square-foot homes to policemen and eventually ensure that constables are allotted housing at the very start of their service.

Bharti made this announcement during a felicitation ceremony organised by the Jan Sahayog Foundation, where children of police personnel were honoured for academic achievements. The event was attended by Additional Police Commissioner (South Mumbai) Dr Abhinav Deshmukh, Additional Police Commissioner (Special Branch) Dhananjay Kulkarni and Jan Sahayog Foundation president and senior journalist Prabhakar Pawar.

The Commissioner said police officers and staff often work in extremely difficult conditions, with many commuting long distances from areas like Kalyan and Dombivali. Others live their entire lives in cramped homes, unable to afford better housing in the city. “Policemen are always on duty, and their families make sacrifices too. They deserve proper homes in Mumbai itself, and we are working at senior levels to make this happen,” he said as quoted by Loksatta.

Alongside housing, Bharti stressed the department’s commitment to the welfare and education of policemen’s children. He announced plans to establish world-class sports and educational infrastructure. “Within three years, we will build an Olympic-standard swimming pool and a state-of-the-art sports complex in Naigaon,” he said, adding that children would be given every opportunity to develop their skills and talents.

Bharti also highlighted the success stories of police families, noting that many children have secured prestigious positions globally. “One constable’s son is employed in the office of US President Donald Trump. Such achievements are a matter of pride for us all,” he said.

Addressing students, he urged them not to get carried away by early success in exams but to remain focused on future challenges, including competitive tests. Additional CP Dhananjay Kulkarni encouraged students to prepare with determination and to keep multiple career plans in mind, while Dr Abhinav Deshmukh reminded them to never forget their parents’ struggles.

Concluding, Bharti said, “The Mumbai Police never say no, no matter the situation. Their dedication is unmatched. It is our duty to ensure their families are supported with proper housing and facilities.”

