Mumbai Police Chief Sanjay Barve gets 3-month extension

Mumbai: Appointments Committee of Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extension in service of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay S Barve for a period of three months.
The proposal has been extended in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of All India Services Rules, 1958 as a special case in the public interest, a government official said. Earlier in August, the committee gave nod to the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extension Barve's service for a period of three months beyond his superannuation. Barve, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was due to retire on August 31, 2019.On February 28, Barve had taken over as Mumbai police commissioner.
