Mumbai Police call to public in Disha Salian suicide case

Almost two months after 28-year-old talent manager Disha Salian, who had also worked for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly jumped off the 12th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8, a lot has been said about the connection between the duo. In a recent development, Mumbai Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any related proof, written or otherwise.

In a bid to accelerate the probe, currently the subject of a 'media trial', police have asked people to come forward with any evidence that they may have in the case which could prove useful to the investigation. Recently, senior Maharashtra BJP leader and former chief minister Narayan Rane had alleged that Salian did not commit suicide but was raped and murdered, adding that her autopsy report revealed she had injury marks on her private parts.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, police have asked people to approach the senior officers of Malvani Police, or the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) or the Additional Commissioner of Police (AddlCP) in this matter.

On June 8, Salian had been attending a party at her fiance's apartment on the 12th floor of Regent Galaxy near Jankalyan Nagar in Malvani, Malad west. Police said, Salian, her fiance and friends had been consuming alcohol and partying, during which the talent manager was reported to have been visibly upset. Around 1.10am, she allegedly jumped off the bedroom window and fell to the ground.

Rajput's suicide occurred six days later, on June 14, spinning off various rumours and conspiracy theories linking the duo's deaths. Mumbai Police had then said there was no truth in the rumours about a link between the two deaths. Salian's family members too had issued a statement saying they did not suspect any foul play and had no complaint against anybody.

On Wednesday, Salian's father wrote to the Mumbai Police, complaining about the harassment and victimisation of his family as a result of misleading reports by journalists. He said in the letter that on July 13, a formal complaint was lodged and a police statement was given.

"It could be an accident or she could have fallen, there was a lot of work pressure. We have already given our statement to the police that we do not suspect anyone with foul play. News of her involvement with any politician, rape and murder are all cooked up stories and hold no truth. These reports are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter's image," read the letter.

Meanwhile, a senior Mumbai police officer claimed that Rajput's brother-in-law, an IPS officer, had asked him to pressurise the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to end their relationship between February 18 and 25. Rajput's family had informally requested the then zonal DCP to intervene, without lodging a formal complaint. The DCP had politely turned down the request, saying it was not in line with the protocol for the probe.