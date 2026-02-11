Mumbai Police Bust Interstate Racket Printing Fake Postal Stamps, Seize Counterfeits Worth ₹27.84 Lakh

In a major crackdown, the Mumbai Police have exposed an organised inter-state racket involved in printing and supplying counterfeit postal stamps across the country, causing significant losses to the government’s postal revenue system. | AI

Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Mumbai Police have exposed an organised inter-state racket involved in printing and supplying counterfeit postal stamps across the country, causing significant losses to the government’s postal revenue system. The MRA Marg Police dismantled the network and seized fake postal stamps worth ₹27.84 lakh.

Suspicious Transactions of ₹7–8 Crore Found

Investigations have further revealed suspicious financial transactions amounting to ₹7–8 crore routed through multiple bank accounts linked to the syndicate. The case came to light on September 12, 2025, when a 42-year-old postal inspector posted at the Mumbai General Post Office (GPO) noticed irregularities in the circulation and serial patterns of certain postal stamps and filed a complaint. This prompted a detailed technical and financial probe.

During the investigation, police discovered that counterfeit stamps were being dispatched to various states through courier networks. A joint technical examination conducted with Mumbai GPO officials found discrepancies in the print quality, paper, and serial numbers of the stamps, confirming they were fake.

Fake Stamps Sent Across States via Courier

Police first arrested one accused in Mumbai. Interrogation led investigators to Samastipur in Bihar, where two more suspects were apprehended. Several bank accounts linked to the accused showed suspicious transactions worth crores of rupees.

Read Also Mumbai Monorail Undergoes Independent Safety Tests On New Rakes Before Suspended Services Can Resume

The mastermind of the racket had been constantly changing mobile phones, SIM cards, and hideouts to evade arrest. Acting on credible intelligence, a team from MRA Marg Police camped in the Delhi-NCR region for 14 days, maintaining round-the-clock surveillance, and eventually arrested two key accused.

A large quantity of counterfeit stamps, meant for distribution across the country, was recovered from the Delhi-NCR accused.

Mastermind Changed Phones, Hideouts to Evade

So far, five accused have been arrested from Mumbai, Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect that more members of the syndicate are still absconding, and raids are being conducted across multiple states to trace them. Officials said the circulation of fake postal stamps has directly caused revenue losses to the Central government. Preliminary findings suggest that the racket had been operating for a long time and had a nationwide network. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/