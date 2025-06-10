 Mumbai Police Arrests 2 After Video Of Man Lying On Speeding Car's Bonnet At Carter Road Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Arrests 2 After Video Of Man Lying On Speeding Car's Bonnet At Carter Road Goes Viral

Mumbai Police Arrests 2 After Video Of Man Lying On Speeding Car's Bonnet At Carter Road Goes Viral

The viral clip, first shared by a local social media page ‘Bandra Buzz’, captured the shocking visuals of a white EV being driven at high speed in the early hours of June 7, with a man dressed in formal clothes, a white shirt and trousers, sprawled on its bonnet. The video triggered widespread condemnation online and prompted calls for accountability.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Days after a disturbing video from Carter Road in Bandra showed a man lying on the bonnet of a speeding electric car, Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the incident.

The viral clip, first shared by a local social media page ‘Bandra Buzz’, captured the shocking visuals of a white EV being driven at high speed in the early hours of June 7, with a man dressed in formal clothes, a white shirt and trousers, sprawled on its bonnet. The video triggered widespread condemnation online and prompted calls for accountability.

Mumbai Cops Arrest 2 Over Viral Video

Mumbai Police acted swiftly, and through technical investigation, traced and arrested the two accused. “A shocking incident has come to light in the Carter Road area of Bandra where a driver recklessly drove away with a person sitting on the bonnet of the car. Khar Police have registered a case and arrested two accused. Further action is underway,” the Mumbai Police posted on X.

FPJ Shorts
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

The FIR has been registered under Sections 281 and 125(3)(5) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which relate to rash driving and acts endangering life or personal safety.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Viral Video From Carter Road Captures Man Lying On Speeding Car's Bonnet
article-image

While the motive behind the act remains unclear, police have not ruled out the possibility of a dangerous stunt or an attempt to flee after a collision. According to the video footage, the man appeared motionless as the car sped down Carter Road, suggesting he may have been unconscious or gravely injured. The car had no other passengers, and the driver made no attempt to stop, further aggravating the seriousness of the offence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Extradition Process Begin

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Extradition Process Begin

MSEDCL To Hold Final Lucky Draw Of Digital Customer Scheme On June 10

MSEDCL To Hold Final Lucky Draw Of Digital Customer Scheme On June 10

Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Critical In ICU As Death Toll Reaches 4; Families Appeal For Help

Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Critical In ICU As Death Toll Reaches 4; Families Appeal For Help