Mumbai: Police arrest two people from Nagpur in murder case of 21-year-old man

Mumbai: The Mahim police have arrested two people from Nagpur in the murder case of a 21-year-old man whose dead body was found near Mahim beach recently. The Mahim police found a railway ticket from the pocket of the deceased which helped them with a clue to crack the case. As the girl complainant was misleading the police team.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the dead body of Waseem Chaudhary 21, was found near Mahim Chowpatty. "While the girl took a taxi to get herself admitted at Bhaba hospital in Bandra, she had injuries on her neck and hands the doctors informed the police. The girl in her statement to the police said she met Waseem and they were seating near the Chowpatty. Then two people came and attacked them with a sharp knife. Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was started," said a police officer.

On the complaint of a 19-year-old girl the police registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

"The investigation team found a railway ticket in the pocket of the deceased. There were two tickets of Govandi to Mahim. Scrutinizing the footage the team found the girl along with Waseem and two others boarded a train from Govandi to reach Wadala and then to Mahim. They were clearly seen in the CCTV footage. After reaching Mahim they went to the shrine to take the blessing and then went near the Chowpatty. The frequent changing statement of the girl and walking freely at the Chowpatty alerted the police about some conspiracy," said a police officer.

The detection team then started the investigation to trace the two accused and found they had boarded a train on Wednesday morning to Nagpur. "The team reach Nagpur and arrested the two from Nagpur who were brought to Mumbai. They were produced in court and remanded in police custody till February 8," said Pranay Ashok, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5.

The police said the two arrested accused are identified as Kamruddin Khan alias Kammu 26 and Balkrishna Gupta 23. All four are from Govandi.

The police during the investigation found Waseem had some compromising video of Kammu. "Waseem was threatening him for making the video viral. And often took cash to enjoy drinks and drugs. Waseem also made Kammu do many odd jobs. As the harassment and threat were not stopping, Kammu along with Gupta and the girl hatched a plan and took him to Mahim, which is isolated during the night. After an argument, Kammu and Gupta attacked him with a sharp knife and allegedly killed him. The girl left the place and later stabbed herself to make it as an attack and admitted herself," said a police officer.

Ashok further said the girl who is injured in the incident is admitted to the hospital undergoing treatment. "Prima-facie we had found her involvement in the case and once she is discharged she will be arrested. We are investigating from all angles to know the real fact in the murder," he added.

ALSO READ Two cops booked for attempting to extort money from woman in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:58 PM IST