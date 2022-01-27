Mumbai Police arrest Bajrang Dal workers protesting against naming of sports complex in Malad after Tipu Sultan

Mumbai police on Wednesday took into custody Bajrang Dal workers who were protesting against the naming of a sports complex in Mumbai's Malad after Tipu Sultan.

Reacting to the situation, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sent its goons to defame the country as there was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in the last 70 years.

"There was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in last 70 years. Today, BJP has sent its goons to defame the country and not let the country develop by creating ruckus over naming projects. We don't need to get into controversy over nomenclatures," he told media persons.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar also pledged to oppose the naming of the sports complex in Mumbai's Malad after Tipu Sultan and assured to rename the ground on the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj if they come to power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The inauguration of the park in the name of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on the Republic day by Congress leader and guardian minister of Mumbai Aslam Shaikh in his constituency has sparked controversy.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Shriraj Nair said that the naming of the complex after Tipu Sultan is being done with an intention to disrupt peace in the city.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:25 AM IST