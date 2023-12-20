Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences Security Guard To 10 Years In Prison For Trying To Sexually Assault 16-Year-Old Boy

Mumbai top cop revises POCSO FIR circular; asks police to file case if no foul play suspected, else contact ACP/DCP |

Mumbai : The special POCSO court has sentenced a 47-year-old security guard to 10 years imprisonment for attempting to sexually assaulting 16-year-old boy residing in his vicinity.

It is claimed that in December 2020, victim boy was residing alongwith his mother and sister. Due to pandemic, his college was online. After attending online classes, victim used to play cricket with his friend in the ground situated in front of his house.

On the day of incident he went out for playing. He was sitting on the stone on the ground. Accused Munna Nawab Khan went towards victim boy and asked him to come with him in the Company. Victim refused and told that he is going home. But, accused bit him and took him to the company situated in Oza Market. By opening the gate, he took victim inside a small room. The accused removed his clothes and attempted to sexually assault him. However, as the victim started shouting he left him. However, he had taken pictures of the victim with him in an inappropriate position.

The incident came out when a neighbour found pictures of victim and accused and showed it to victim's mother. The mother confronted the victim, after which he revealed about the incident which had taken place few months back. The family hence registered a case with Sewree police station on February 2, 2021. The accused was arrested on the same date. The accused was granted bail on October 25, 2021 but since he had not complied with the conditions, the accused was still in prison.