Mumbai: PM Modi Inaugurates INS Towers At BKC, Stresses Media's Role In Viksit Bharat

Mumbai: In Mumbai to launch big ticket infrastructure projects on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Indian Newspaper Society’s secretariat, INS Towers.

Appealing to Indian publications to enhance their global presence, he said the role of newspapers is crucial in the journey to Viksit Bharat in the next 25 years.

“Media makes people aware of their strength. Media’s natural role is to create discourse by discussing serious issues,” the PM said while addressing the gathering at Bandra Kurla Complex.

Speaking at the inauguration of The Indian Newspaper Society Towers in Mumbai. https://t.co/InFU4355OK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2024

He said the INS has not only witnessed the ups and downs of India’s journey but also lived it and communicated it to the people.

The PM said the media is not a mute spectator of the condition of the nations but it plays a major role in changing them. Underlining the role of newspapers and magazines, he highlighted the media’s role in creating awareness about rights and the potential of the citizenry.

PM Modi Expresses On India Becoming The 3rd Largest Economy

Also expressing confidence that India will soon become the third-largest economy, the PM spoke about how the nation has become the leader in digital payments.

“There was a time when some politicians used to say that digital transactions were not for India. They had a preconceived notion that modern technology can't work in this country,” he said.

“Due to India’s UPI and modern digital public infrastructure, the ease of living of people has improved, and it has become easier for them to send money across countries,” Modi said, citing better quality of life than people have through the digital transfers in the Jan Dhan Yojana.

The development projects launched in Mumbai today will enhance connectivity, significantly upgrade the city's infrastructure and greatly benefit its citizens. https://t.co/7Xt7oSdceO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2024

He said that the Union government of the National Democratic Alliance aims to further improve the quality of life for Mumbaikars by increasing connectivity and recalled his speech from the oath-taking ceremony about working three times faster in the third term.

He claimed that the country is seeing the result through Mumbai’s development projects.

The infrastructure development projects launched by the NDA government increased employment opportunities in Maharashtra and will increase multifold in the coming years,” said the PM.

He claimed that the upcoming Vadhavan port in Maharashtra will generate 10 lakh jobs.

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Being Enemies Of Investment

Taking a dig at the Congress and other opposition parties, PM Modi accused them of being enemies of investment, infrastructure and India’s development.

“According to a report by the RBI, the country has generated around eight crore new employment opportunities in the last three to four years. This has sealed the lips of those who were spreading the wrong narrative. Their policies betray the youth and snatch employment from them,” he added.

He also took a dig at political parties and environmental activists for opposing the Atal Setu, claiming that it benefits around 20,000 people every day