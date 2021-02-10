Mumbai: PM can shed tears for Gulam Nabi Azad, but not farmers, says Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Maha Vikas Aghadi partners took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became emotional during the farewell of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) veteran and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar taunted that he would be happy if Modi becomes emotional about the farmers’ issues. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut said farmers have been protesting in Delhi for the last several days. However, when many of them died, the PM did not become emotional or shed a tear. The newly appointed Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole slammed Modi for wanting to become the king of theatre and said that he should join cinema.

Pawar slammed the central government for the manner in which it has handled the ongoing farmers’ protest at the Delhi borders. Raut said the PM was not emotional for the first time, but such incidents have happened many times before. It is a kind of record by the PM who cries like this in the parliament. "Farmers have been protesting in Delhi for the last several days. When many farmers died, no tears were seen in PM’s eyes,” he added. Raut also lashed out at Modi for his Aandolan Jeevi barb, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has staged agitations against the rise in auto fuel prices and ultimately reached Delhi to assume power. He said Modi wants to become Natsamrat (king of theatre), then he should join cinema.

Further, Patole said BJP should not teach patriotism to the people of the country. “It was wrong for the PM to call the protesters Aandolan Jeevi,” he noted. He criticised the PM for rubbing salt in the wounds of farmers. Patole said that the farmers are forced to agitate against the three farm laws, which were passed in haste and without any discussion in the parliament and outside with various stakeholders.