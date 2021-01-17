PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to 'doyen of music' Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away on Sunday afternoon at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the music maestro and wrote, "The passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab leaves our cultural world poorer. He was a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. I have fond memories of interacting with him. Condolences to his family and admirers."