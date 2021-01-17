PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to 'doyen of music' Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away on Sunday afternoon at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the music maestro and wrote, "The passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab leaves our cultural world poorer. He was a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. I have fond memories of interacting with him. Condolences to his family and admirers."
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Anguished to learn about the demise of legendary musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab. He dedicated his life in the service of music and made lasting contributions to Indian classical music. His timeless creations mesmerised millions of hearts. My deepest condolences."
Member of Parliament Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also condoled the demise.
Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, was among the others who offered condolences to his family.
He tweeted, "Saddened to learn about the demise of Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Ji.
It’s indeed a great loss for Indian-classical music & the universe of performing arts. My deepest condolences to his family & admirers."
Khan breathed his last at 12.37 pm at his Bandra home.
"Today morning he was fine. We had a 24 hour nurse at home. During his massage he vomited and I ran immediately his eyes were shut and he was breathing slowly. I tried connecting to doctors and when they came he had already died," musician's daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan told PTI.
