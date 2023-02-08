Mumbai: Phase-II of Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project kicks-off

Mumbai: The second phase of Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project took off on Wednesday, with Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Devendra Fadnavis and His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin laying the foundation stone for sector 4.

DCM Fadnavis spoke on the redevelopment project

“The Bhendi Bazaar upliftment project is aimed at positively impacting the lives of people and upgrading the dilapidated infrastructure. This project is providing a blueprint for urban renewal projects in Maharashtra and the rejuvenating congested areas of Mumbai such as Dharavi,” Fadnavis said.

Assuring “full government support towards the project's completion”, he added, “We all talk about transformation but this project has gone beyond transformation to provide quality living spaces to the people by building a smart city. Even the transit facilities are well organised and something for the government to replicate as well.”

Details on the project

Sector 4, named 'An-Nasr', covers approximately 1.5 acre of the overall 16.5 acre of land undertaken for redevelopment by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT). An-Nasr will house nearly 1,400 residential units and over 375 businesses. A total of 74 dilapidated buildings will make way for two new towers – one of 53 and the other of 54 storeys.

After the event, an SBUT spokesperson said, “We are grateful to the DCM for being part of the foundation stone laying ceremony and applauding our upliftment project. This project will be important in building a smart city. With the support of the government, we hope to complete the project and bring back tenants as soon as possible.”

