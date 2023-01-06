Mumbai: Phase 1 of SCLR Extention to open in Feb; to ease traffic in Kalina and BKC areas | File photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to open the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Extension project in two phases. The first phase between Kalina, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and the Kurla bus depot will be opened in February. The remaining section up to Vakola flyover on the Western Express Highway will be opened in June this year.

Will ease traffic in Kalina and BKC areas

Once open for vehicular traffic, the 2.5km stretch between Kalina and the Kurla bus depot coupled with the 1.1km long path from the BKC to the Kapadia Nagar on CST Road will be significant in decongesting the Imam Ahmad Raza Junction on CST Road.

“We may open the SCLR Extension partially in February. The remaining works will continue on the rest of the portion, which we plan to open later during the year,” said MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner S V R Srinivas.

Read Also Mumbai’s local railway network boosts the real estate rates

The second phase of the project involves connectivity of the elevated road starting from the Bharat Diamond Bourse, passing from the BKC and going all the way to the Vakola Junction. The stretch will drastically cut down on commuting time as it will provide motorists a signal-free connectivity right up to Ghatkopar. The lone signal to come in the way will be at the Chheda Nagar Junction on the Eastern Express Highway at Ghatkopar.

Similarly, for those coming from far-off western suburbs such as Mira-Bhayandar, other than the Dahisar toll post, there will be a traffic signal directly at Ghatkopar.

Read Also Mumbai: Vidyavihar RoB to be ready by May 2024

Details of the project

Phase 1 blueprint

Stretch 1

Kalina to BKC

Length

2.5 km

Stretch 2

BKC to Kapadia Nagar

Length

1.1 km

Will ease traffic flow on…

Imam Ahmad Raza Junction

Phase 1 blueprint

Type

Elevated Road

Stretch

Bharat Diamond Bourse to Vakola Junction