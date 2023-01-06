Mumbai: Vidyavihar RoB to be ready by May 2024

Representational Image | Vibhav Birwatkar

The construction work of the Vidyavihar rail overbridge (RoB) will soon be in Phase-II. The BMC recently invited a tender to construct approaches on both East and West sides of the bridge. However, the additional work has increased the cost of the bridge by around Rs178.93 crore, from the earlier estimate of Rs99.98 crore. Also, the deadline for completing the bridge has now been extended to May 2024.

Read Also By mid-2027, tunnel will connect the Eastern Freeway with Coastal Road in south Mumbai

The RoB across the railway tracks at Vidyavihar railway station connects Lalbahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg and Ramkrishna Chemburkar (RC) Marg. Currently, the Phase-I work of launching two open web girders (OWG), each for a length of about 99.30m, is in progress. The width of the bridge on the railway track portion is 24.30m, including the footpaths on either side. The girders will be resting on end piers which are constructed using reinforced cement concrete (RCC). In Phase-II, the BMC will start work of constructing approaches on the East and West sides, each with a width 17.50m, and service roads at the ground level on either side of the approach roads.

How will it help Mumbaikars?

“The bridge will improve the traffic movement around Vidyavihar railway station and provide relief to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Kurla). It will also help to improve East-West connectivity and ease traffic considerably on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and the Ghatkopar RoB,” said the civic official.

According to the official, the plan for the bridge was prepared in 2016. However, the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) of the Ministry of Railways suggested changes and the design in the rail area had to be changed with permission of the Railways. “Also, as per the earlier plan, the bridge ends would have landed near the railway station. But it would have congested the station area. So the bridge will be extended further, as per changes made by the BMC,” said the official, adding that the additional work will increase the project cost.

Former BJP corporator from Ghatkopar, Bhalchandra Shirsat said, “Due to various reasons the original design of the bridge on the railway portion required to be changed. The girder has now arrived and work is in full swing. The work of the East side and the bridge over the railway portion is expected to be completed by Dec 2023.”

Details of the project

Original plan prepared: 2016

Work commissioned: 2018

Original deadline for completion: 2022

New deadline: May 2024

Original cost estimated: Rs99.98cr

After design change: Rs108cr

Latest cost estimate: Rs178.93cr

Additional work

East-side approach: 220m

West-side approach: 293m

Increased bridge length: 213m

Read Also Mumbai’s local railway network boosts the real estate rates