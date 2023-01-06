Navi Mumbai: Transport official urges parents to not allow minors to drive vehicle during road safety week awareness programme

Representative Image | Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: Hemangini Patil, the Vashi subregional transport officer, has appealed to parents to not allow their minor child to drive the vehicle as this is illegal and dangerous. She was speaking at the road safety week public awareness programme organised by Anup Achrekar and Neelam Achrekar of Dipiksha Motor Training School.

“Many parents let their minor children drive vehicles. This is not only dangerous but illegal as per law,” said Mrs Patil. He appealed to parents to teach their children proper traffic rules so that when they are of legal age to drive vehicles they understand their responsibility as a motorist.

Several officials present during the programme

The programme was organized on the premises of Hindmata Vidyalaya, Digha. Assistant Transport Officer Gajanan Gawande, Assistant Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Manohar Gangurde, Dilip Amle, Vinay More, Dr. Chandrabhan Shetty, Organizer Anup Achrekar and Neelam Achrekar were present. On this occasion, Manohar Gangurde, Assistant Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, in his guidance, convinced the audience about the importance of cleanliness and how plastic harms the environment. A painting competition was also organized for the students.