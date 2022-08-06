Mumbai: Payasam mela to sweeten Azadi ka Mahotsav

file

The People's Art Centre – a group looking to promote culture – will be organising a two-day fare at MET, Bandra Reclamation, on August 6 and 7 where 'payasam' will be served to sweeten the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and make the delicacy from Kerala popular among communities living in Mumbai. “Ten different types of payasams will be made. It is our way of celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav while people get to relish ethnic payasam,” said Gopkumar Pillai, founder secretary of People's Art Centre, which has been around for 40 years.

The Centre has invited famous chef Pazhayidom Mohan Namboothiri for the task. The chef is popular for having made 27 varieties of payasams that are popular in Kerala. The Centre has shortlisted 10 types that will be served. A truckload of special utensils and food items is being brought in for the event. “Each payasam will take six hours to make. We have got 250-litre utensils, especially from Kerala. More than 1,000 litres of payasam will be made each day,' said Pillai.

The two-day mela which has an entry fee of Rs 100 will see guests being welcomed with payasam. On the first day, ada pradhaman (pradhaman is another name for payasam), kadala pradhaman, palpayasam (Ambalappuzha style), jackfruit payasam and wheat payasam will be made.

The second day is reserved for parippu pradhaman, banana (nentrapazham) payasam, palada pradhaman, mango pradhaman and pancharasam pradhaman. “Coconuts from Kerala that have more coconut milk; bananas and jaggery that have a peculiar taste have been brought to give the distinct authentic taste to people,” said Pillai.

The delicay will also be sold at the fare in half and one litre packs. “We will also distribute the recipe of each of the varieties so that people who wish to taste it again can do so,” Pillai added.