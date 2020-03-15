Mumbai: Patients complain of poor conditions at Kasturba hospital

The BMC health department has urged the patients to maintain etiquette at the Kasturba Hospital. This comes after the photos of unhygienic isolation ward at the hospital were circultaed on social media on Saturday.

One of the friends of a patient uploaded some photos of Kasturba’s isolation wards on Twitter. “PLEASE HELP My friend is under observation at Ward 27 Kasturba Hospital Mumbai with 10 other patients. These bad conditions with poor sanitation, reckless staff attitude will not help contain the pandemic.” The photos posted by the user shows cats are roaming around at the ward, people are spitting inside with blood stains on basins.