Mumbai: Patients complain of poor conditions at Kasturba hospital

The BMC health department has urged the patients to maintain etiquette at the Kasturba Hospital. This comes after the photos of unhygienic isolation ward at the hospital were circultaed on social media on Saturday.
One of the friends of a patient uploaded some photos of Kasturba’s isolation wards on Twitter. “PLEASE HELP My friend is under observation at Ward 27 Kasturba Hospital Mumbai with 10 other patients. These bad conditions with poor sanitation, reckless staff attitude will not help contain the pandemic.” The photos posted by the user shows cats are roaming around at the ward, people are spitting inside with blood stains on basins.
The patient undergoing treatment confirmed the photos and said hospitals lacks hygiene. “The number of patient is increasing at the hospital and such unhygienic condition will infect more patients,” he said.
Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director of the BMC health department, said they will check the authenticity of the photos and have also informed housekeeping staff to keep the wards clean. “I also request the quarantined patients to keep the ward clean for their own and other patients’ basic hygiene. Along with hospital, it also becomes the responsibility of the patients to maintain cleanliness,” she said.
