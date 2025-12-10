Mumbai: Goregaon West Cylinder Blast Injures Three As Chawl Walls Collapse; One Victim Critical

Three people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in a Goregaon West chawl on Wednesday morning. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Three people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in a Goregaon West chawl on Wednesday morning. Although residents quickly extinguished the fire using buckets of water, the force of the blast caused portions of the walls in two ground-floor rooms to collapse, injuring three occupants. Two of the victims are reported to be in stable condition, while one remains critical.

The incident was reported at 7:42 am on Wednesday at Rajaram Chawl in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar-2, Goregaon West. Local residents managed to douse the fire before the fire brigade arrived. According to civic officials, the explosion caused partial collapse of the walls in rooms 180 and 181 on the ground floor. Firefighters later disconnected the electricity supply to prevent additional hazards. However, the cylinder explosion caused portions of the walls in both rooms to collapse, injuring three people.

Fire officials confirmed that the blaze was confined to plastic items and household materials within the affected rooms, with no further spread. According to civic officials, 28-year-old Maltidevi sustained 30–35% burns. She received initial treatment at HBT Trauma Care Hospital and was later shifted to the civic-run Sion Hospital for further care. Two others — Sarjan Ali Javed Shaikh (37) and Gul Mohammad Amin Shaikh (38) — were admitted to Ganesh Hospital in Borivali. Sarjan, who suffered injuries to both legs, is reported to be stable, while Gul Mohammad Amin remains in critical condition with severe back injuries and is currently under ICU care.

