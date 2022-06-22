Mumbai: Passenger Kalyan - CSMT AC local train complain about technical snag | ANI Photo

Passengers of the Kalyan - CSMT AC local train (8.54 am) of Central Railway are complaining about technical snags and running behind schedule of this train.

In a letter to the railway authorities, commuters alleged that due to the late running of the (8.54 am) Kalyan - CSMT local train they are facing late marks in their offices. This letter is signed by over two dozen of passengers.

"On behalf of the hundreds of daily commuters I, as the main commuter, would like to bring to your kind attention to the fact that AC local train starting from Kalyan at 8.54 am for CST has become habitually irregular causing extreme hardship to the daily commuters," read the letter written by Janaradan Mahajan (59) on behalf of commuters if 8 54 Kalyan CSMT AC local.

"The office goers using this service cannot afford to be late in their offices every day. I would, therefore, request you to look into the matter personally and take remedial measures to enforce timely running of local trains," further read the letter.

We handed over this letter to the station manager as well as other senior authorities on June 20 and requested them to solve the problem as soon as possible.

According to the Mahajan on June 17, 18 and 22nd air conditioning system of these trains was also not proper.

When contacted Shivaji Sutar, CPRO CR, he said, " Suburban trains are running for more than 95% punctuality. If there is any particular case, then we can examine and try to improve it".