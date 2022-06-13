Mumbai: Param Bir Singh deposes as witness in IAS Radheshyam Mopalwar extortion case | (PTI Photo)

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh deposed a witness in the IAS office Radheshyam Mopalwar’s extortion case. Satish Mangle and his wife and Marathi actor Shraddha Mangle are accused in the case along with Ravi Pujari of trying to extort the IAS officer. Pujari had allegedly asked him to withdraw a case against the couple and demanded Rs. 7 Cr.

Singh was the commissioner of Thane when the case was registered and had granted sanction to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. In 2017, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police arrested a private detective and his wife red-handedly while accepting Rs 1 crore "extortion money" from a senior IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar.