Mumbai: Panvel sees sharp 41% rise in active COVID cases in Feb

There is a sharp 41 percent rise of active cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the first two weeks of February. The civic body has already warned citizens to follow all COVID norms. Kamothe node saw 5 times rise in active cases during February.

The PMC area which had seen almost 9 months low active cases in January saw a sharp rise in active cases in the first two weeks of February.

As on February 1, the number of active cases under the PMC was 250 which reached 353 on February 16, a rise of 41 percent.

Kamothe node had left only 8 active cases of COVID-19 which reached 54 on February 16. Similarly, the Kharghar node had only 12 cases on February 1, has now reached 30 active cases of infections. During February, the city saw 10 deaths due to the virus infection. However, the recovery rate stands at 96 per cent in PMC’s jurisdiction.

Sudhakar Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner, asked the citizens to follow COVID norms to control the spread of the virus. He also asked to avoid going to crowded places despite there are no restrictions.

At present, the number of active cases under the PMC is only 353 with the overall recovery rate stands at 96.63 per cent. Till February 16, the number of positive cases reported is 29310 of which 28322 recovered and 635 people died.