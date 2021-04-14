Mumbai: P South witnesses average 450 pandemic cases daily

Even as the massive surge of Covid-19 cases in the state capital has already prompted the state and civic authorities to impose another lockdown, the infections in a few wards of the city are increasing at a lightning speed, registering a growth rate way above the city's average.

In the top five of the list is the P South ward comprising Goregaon, Bimbisar Nagar, Chincholi bunder and Ram Madir has the highest growth rate of infection and has maintained the top positions for almost one month now.

According to the ward officials, the ward on average has been reporting 400-450 Covid-19 cases daily.

The cases in this area are rapidly increasing, overshadowing other Covid hotspots in the city. While the overall average growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the still stands at 1.71 per cent, P South ward as on April 13 recorded the growth rate of 2.20 per cent, the second-highest across the city after H (West) ward (Bandra West and Khar).

As of April 13, P (South) ward has a cumulative case count of 23,805, and a cumulative death toll of 431 so far. The active caseload of the ward currently stands at 4972. Not only this, P south has the lowest case doubling rate as compared to other administrative wards in the city as well. The doubling rate of the ward has declined to just 32 days, which is another worrying trend.

"While we are following stringent containment strategies, the average number of the case recorded daily has been no less than 400 to 450 since the last 15 days. We have been keeping a close vigil. We have been holding zoom call meetings with housing societies regularly. Bigger wards, more testing and tracking so the number of cases reported are more too," said S Dhonde, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P (South) ward.