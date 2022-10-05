Mumbai: Over two lakh people attend Uddhav’s Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park | Swapnil Sakhare

Uddhav Thackeray’s Dussehra rally saw over two lakh people turning up to the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar. Just like every year, Shivaji Park was ablaze with saffron and Shiv Sainiks supporting the party.

Starting from Dadar station the sainiks made their way to Shivaji Park with slogans hailing Thackerays and the party. We spoke to people on the ground. “I have come here to support the party. I have grown up listening to Bala Saheb’s speeches,” said one of the attendees while another added, “We haven’t come here for the money. It’s our dedication to the party.”

But should Uddhav contest for election?

“Yes, and he will win,” one said. “Even if he doesn’t contest, he is our leader,” said another attendee. “We see Aditya Thackeray as our future leader and he is the hope for the youth today,” said a youth wing party member.

Uddhav Thackeray calls Shinde a ‘traitor’ ‘He is a Kattappa’

Addressing the public rally at the Shivaji Park, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a sharp attack on his successor Eknath Shinde, calling him a “traitor”.

Referring to an alleged offer of Rs 50 crore to MLAs to switch sides, Uddhav said“As per our yearly tradition, there will be a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony, but the Ravana of this year is different. With time, Ravana also changes... He used to be 10-headed till now...how many heads does he have now? He is 50 times more betraying now,” said Uddhav Thackeray, in his opening speech.

He continued, “The only thing I feel bad and angry about is that when I was admitted to the hospital, the people whom I gave the responsibility (of the state) became 'Katappa' and betrayed us... They were stabbing me and thinking that I will never return from hospital.”

The Uddhav Thackeray faction’s rally was held at Shivaji Park in Dadar, a venue associated with the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966. On the other hand, a rebel group led by Shinde organised their event at the MMRDA ground at BKC in Bandra.