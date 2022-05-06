Mumbai: Over 550 Kg of drugs worth Rs 42.25 Cr seized, 2987 arrested in narcotics cases this year by city police

Mumbai police have seized 550 kilograms of contraband in the first quarter of this year and have arrested 2897 persons allegedly involved in drug cases in the city. Total value of the seized contraband is a whopping Rs 42.25 crore. Statistics revealed that ganja has been the most seized contraband in the city. The police have managed to seize 388 kilograms of ganja this year, the statistics revealed.

According to the statistics provided by the police, from January till March this year, the police have registered seven related to seizure of heroin, arrested seven persons in Heroin related cases and had seized 1.19 kilogram of heroin valued at Rs 3 crore. The police have registered six cases related to seizure charas, arrested 11 persons in Charas related cases and have seized 14 kilograms of charas valued at Rs 4.53 crore.

The police have registered 142 cases related to seizure of ganja, arrested 163 persons in ganja related cases and seized 388 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 95.91 lakh.

Speaking about the seizures of high-end drugs in Mumbai, a senior police officer said, "The police have registered two cases related to cocaine seizure, arrested 17 persons in Cocaine related cases and seized 829 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 2.47 crore. The police have registered 34 cases related to seizure of Mephedrone or MD, arrested 40 persons in MD related cases and had seized over eight kilograms of MD valued at Rs 12.94 crore. As far as consumption cases are concerned, this year we have registered 2549 drug consumption cases and have arrested 2641 persons in these cases out of the 2897 persons arrested in overall drug cases."

"Not only are we strengthening our intelligence network to get more and more information about peddlers, suppliers and consumers, but are also monitoring social media to trace any drug deal on the internet. Our teams are also monitoring the darknet to thwart any drug related activity," said a senior police officer.

Statistics from January till March 2022

Heroin - Cases (7), Persons Arrested (7), Seized (1.19 kg)

Charas - Cases (6), Persons Arrested (11), Seized (14 kg)

Ganja - Cases (142), Persons Arrested (163), Seized (388 kg)

Cocaine - Cases (2), Persons Arrested (17), Seized (829 gm)

MD - Cases (34), Persons Arrested (40), Seized (8 kg)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:57 AM IST