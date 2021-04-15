Mumbai: Over 4,985 students selected for RTE admission in lottery round

Over 4,985 students have been selected in the lottery round under the Right to Education (RTE) in 352 private unaided schools in Mumbai. The parents of students who have been selected have started receiving SMS to complete the admission process by April 30, 2021.

The parents of selected students need to submit necessary documents for verification. Once the verification of documents is completed by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Education Department, admissions will be confirmed.

Over 4,985 students have been selected in the lottery round against a vacancy of 6,463 seats in 352 private unaided schools in Mumbai district. This year, around 12,911 applications were submitted in Mumbai under RTE. While, in Maharashtra, out of a total of 2,22,029 applications, 67,553 students have been selected against a vacancy of 96,684 seats in 9,432 private unaided schools.

Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer said, "Parents who receive an SMS of the selection will be informed about the admission process and can go to the verification committee with documents based on the appointment to avoid crowding due to COVID-19. Parents can also submit their documents via email or WhatsApp due to the lockdown restrictions."

Under RTE, students can avail free and compulsory education till Class 8 in private unaided schools. Students of economically weak backgrounds can opt for admission, as 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools are reserved for them under RTE.

The lottery round for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) in private unaided schools was conducted on April 7 via video conference. The selection list and wait list has been published on the online portal https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex.