Mumbai: Lottery for RTE admission to be conducted at 3 pm online

The lottery round for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) till Class 8 in private unaided schools will be conducted at 3pm on April 7, 2021, via video conference. Parents who have applied for RTE admissions 2021-22 will get an SMS on their registered mobile number by the following day if they are selected in the lottery.

Once the lottery round is conducted online, the selection list will be published on the online portal https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex. On Tuesday, the office of the director of primary education, Pune, released a circular stating, "The lottery round for RTE admissions for the academic year 2021-22 will be conducted at 3 pm on April 7, 2021, via video conference."

The office further said, "Parents are requested not to crowd near the Education Department offices, as the entire lottery round will be conducted online due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra." Under RTE admissions, students can avail free and compulsory education till Class 8 in private unaided schools. 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools are reserved for them under RTE.

This year, around 12,918 applications have been submitted against 6,463 vacant seats in 352 schools registered for RTE admissions in Mumbai. Mahesh Palkar, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education officer said, "We are working on eliminating duplicate applications. The lottery round will be completely online." In Maharashtra, over 2,22,315 applications have been submitted against 96,684 vacant seats in 9,432 schools.