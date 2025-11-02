Mumbai: Over 4,500 Participate In 'Sri Sathya Sai Run And Ride – Sundays On Cycle' At Bandra To Mark Sai Baba’s Birth Centenary

Mumbai: Thousands of cyclists and athletes joined the ‘Sri Sathya Sai Run and Ride – Sundays on Cycle’ event at Bandra on Sunday to commemorate the birth centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The initiative was organised by the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation and supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the Fit India Programme.

Thousands Join for Fitness and Faith

Over 4,500 participants gathered near Bandra Fort, joining the event across three categories each for running and cycling. The initiative aimed to blend physical fitness, spirituality, and community service, reflecting the core values propagated by Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Dignitaries Grace the Event

The event saw the presence of several eminent dignitaries from the government, corporate, and civic sectors, including:

Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary of Sports, Government of India

Nimish Pandya, All India President, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation

Rajan Navani, Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys

Pandurang Chate, Regional Director, Sports Authority of India

Vishwas Nangre Patil, Additional Director General of Police (ACB), Maharashtra

R. Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Chemicals

Nandakumar Tirumalai, Chief Financial Officer, Tata Chemicals

Dilip Joshi, Actor

Narayan Sethuraman, Managing Director, Sanmar Metal Matrix

‘A Movement That Connects Hearts Through Action’

Speaking about the initiative, Nimish Pandya said, “The Sri Sathya Sai Run and Ride is more than an event; it’s a movement that connects hearts through action. As we celebrate 100 years of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s birth, we continue to carry forward his message of selfless love, unity, and service. Today, Mumbai came together not just to run or ride, but to reaffirm these eternal values.”

Fit India Spirit and Youth Empowerment

Hari Ranjan Rao highlighted that such initiatives align with the Fit India vision, saying,

“It is inspiring to see the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation uniting citizens under one mission promoting fitness with compassion, discipline with devotion, and strength with service.”

Faith, Fitness, and Togetherness

Rajan Navani added, “The Sri Sathya Sai Run and Ride exemplifies how faith and fitness can coexist to build stronger communities. The event’s emphasis on inclusivity, service, and togetherness truly embodies what India stands for — unity in diversity and progress through purpose.”

A Nationwide Mission of Unity and Service

Lakshmikant Sharma, National Youth Coordinator and National-in-Charge of Sri Sathya Sai Unity Run, noted that this was the 15th event out of 60 planned across India.

“Despite the heavy rain and the fact that it was a free event, it was heartwarming to see such a massive turnout. People came together, running for the spirit of unity and standing strong for the message of Love, Service, and Unity as taught by Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba,” he said.

The event concluded with participants pledging to uphold physical wellness, mental peace, and social harmony.

Ongoing Centenary Initiatives

As part of its centenary celebrations, the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Maharashtra, will continue conducting community outreach initiatives across the state.

Extending the message nationally, the organisation has also launched the Sri Sathya Sai Prema Pravahini a nationwide Rath Yatra covering all 28 states and 8 Union Territories, spreading the message of love and unity.

In parallel, the Sri Sathya Sai National Cricket League seeks to engage youth through the spirit of sport, promoting teamwork, discipline, and service values central to Bhagawan’s vision of a harmonious society.