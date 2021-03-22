Mumbai: Over 42K beneficiaries receive corona vaccine on Monday

There was a slight rise in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated at the 100 centres across the city. According to the data, 42,429 registered beneficiaries were inoculated on Monday, of which 24,308 were given Covishield and 18,112 were administered COVAXIN.

Currently, 40,000-45,000 people are being given vaccine shots here in a day at around 92 immunisation centres, including 59 private hospitals. However, they are waiting for the approval of more 29 private vaccine centres from the central government so that they can speed up the vaccination process.

With the addition of new vaccination centres and increasing the number of hours of the immunisation drive every day, the target can be achieved, they said. Highlighting the reasons for speeding up the inoculation process, the civic body in a release last week said there are around 30 lakh senior citizens in Mumbai.

BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said to achieve the target, they have planned to increase the civic-run vaccination facilities, apart from adding 29 centres in private hospitals.

"With the existing centres, we have vaccinated up to 48,000 people in a day. By adding more centres, we can easily cross 75,000 vaccinations per day. Hence, the target of one lakh vaccinations per day can be achieved with some more efforts," Kakani said.

Dr Deepak Baid, president, Association of Medical Consultants, said currently, private hospitals would be given a daily target of vaccinating 100 senior citizens. But to expedite the process, they need to increase the target to 300.

“We have enough manpower through which more than 1,000 beneficiaries can be vaccinated in a single day at the private hospitals. Government should give free hand to organise things to speed up the process,” he said.