Mumbai: Over 4,000 bedridden patients want the Covid jab in the city

As many as 4,889 bedridden patients across the city have shown willingness to take the Covid vaccine. They have submitted their documents to their respective wards, which will be scrutinized by the BMC’s medical health officers. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that this is an ongoing process. All ward officers have been directed to collate data of bedridden patients. Following which, SOPs have been issued and citizens can mail their details of any bedridden family member on the email address provided to them.

“There are many citizens who are bedridden due to medical and physical reasons. For which, we began a registration process. Officials from local ward offices will be designated to inoculate them at their doorstep,” said Kakani. Meanwhile, Dr. Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, said the medical officer needs to check if the patient has been bedridden for more than six months and also has the necessary doctor’s certificates.

“We received a list of 4,889 patients. The medical health officers need to seek information like the name, age and sex of the patient, the reason for their being bedridden (clinical diagnosis), the duration for which they have been so and their willingness for Covid vaccination,” she said.

The BMC had launched an email id covidvacc2bedridden@gmail.com, on which citizens can mail the details of bedridden patients. Each ward officer is required to identify the number of bedridden patients in their ward. There should be at least 10 such patients in the vicinity to avoid wastage of vaccine.