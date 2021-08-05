Mumbai: Over 2,000 backlog cases reported in Amravati

Amravati on Thursday reported 2,231 backlog Covid-19 cases after the state carried out data reconciliation. In view of this, a total of 8,926 positive cases were reported from the state. The health department, in its daily report, said 6,695 new cases were reported on Thursday.

The public health department said, “Reconciliation of positive cases has been completed up to July 26, while for Amravati district the process has been completed up to July 31. As the previous positive cases updated by laboratories have been included in the total tally, state positive cases have increased by 2,231.”

The department said, “The report is prepared based on figures provided by authorised laboratories on the Central government’s Covid-19 portal. As laboratory reports, scrutiny and the availability of figures is an ongoing process, the state cumulative numbers are subject to change.”

Meanwhile, a three-member Central team on Thursday conducted field visits at Belsar village, where a 50-year-old woman had tested positive for Zika virus. The health department is also continuing with its house-to-house surveys.