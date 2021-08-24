Mumbai: Over 200 new cases, one death recorded

Mumbai witnessed a slight surge in the daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with 270 new infections and one fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count stands at 7,41,771, with 15,952 deaths so far. The doubling rate has also dropped to 1,985 days, while the weekly growth rate remains constant at 0.04 per cent.

Even the state saw a rise in cases in the last 24 hours, with 4,355 new cases and 119 fatalities being reported. The total count is 64,32,649, with 1,36,355 deaths. Meanwhile, the recovery rate touched 97.05 per cent, with 62,43,034 patients recovered and discharged across the state.

The state has witnessed a dip in the emergence of Covid-19 cases on a weekly basis between May and August. As per data, the dip in cases was 75.88% during this period, while it dropped by 35.35% between June and July. Between July and August, it saw a decrease of 28.32%.

Advisor to the state government on Covid-19 management, Dr Subhash Salunkhe said the decline was due to the proactive steps taken by the state. “We ramped up testing and isolated patients. Lockdown played an important role in cutting down transmission rates and consequently interrupting the surge of the virus,” said Salunkhe.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:32 PM IST